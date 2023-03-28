Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

