Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSE GDV opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

