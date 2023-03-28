TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TANNI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

