Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1089 dividend. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Treasury Wine Estates

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

(Get Rating)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.