Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,500,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the previous session’s volume of 232,449 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.