Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 14th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

