Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 14th

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Trinity Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.26.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Trinity Capital
In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.
