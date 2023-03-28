Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 29,683 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

