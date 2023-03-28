Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $426.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

