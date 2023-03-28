True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.45. 66,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,438. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.31. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

