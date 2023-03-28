Truist Financial Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $580.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $581.68.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $463.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.98 and its 200 day moving average is $490.65. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.