Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 733.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.