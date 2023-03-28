Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance
Shares of TNP opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
