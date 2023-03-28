U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $90,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

