U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 17th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,396 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

