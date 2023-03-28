UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 0.5% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.67 and last traded at $205.67. Approximately 39 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.65.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

