UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.6 %

ETR:VOW3 opened at €120.86 ($129.96) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 52-week high of €162.38 ($174.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

