UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

About UFP Technologies

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $131.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

