Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $988,198.78

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ultra has a total market cap of $65.30 million and approximately $988,198.78 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00442669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00129516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003072 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.208871 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,065,083.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

