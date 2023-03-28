UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

