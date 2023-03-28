Union Jack Oil plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Union Jack Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

UJO traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25 ($0.31). The company had a trading volume of 155,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.52. Union Jack Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 20.36 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.72 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.