Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $47.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00021362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00327791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,067,255 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,067,254.62583846 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.64298229 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 635 active market(s) with $57,544,473.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.