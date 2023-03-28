Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.70 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00021241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $44.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00322821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012571 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,067,255 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,067,254.62583846 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.64298229 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 635 active market(s) with $57,544,473.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

