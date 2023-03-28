UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $450.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $481.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.78.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

