Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Up 278.8% in March

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
UNRV stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
