Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Up 278.8% in March

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 278.8% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UNRV stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Unrivaled Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

