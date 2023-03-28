UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.38 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00012571 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $883,940.17 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00322821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000651 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.36844372 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,284,084.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.