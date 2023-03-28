UP Fintech (TIGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

