Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $11.29 Average PT from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upland Software by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

