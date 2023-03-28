V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,185,395. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $642.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.51.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.72.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

