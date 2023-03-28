V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 630.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,614,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.29. 691,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

