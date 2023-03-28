V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $355.13. 147,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,062. The firm has a market cap of $338.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.