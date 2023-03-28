V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,758 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $330.72. 1,381,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,105. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

