V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

