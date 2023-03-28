V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,600 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,694 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

