V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

