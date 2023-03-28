Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,984 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 289.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after buying an additional 606,802 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,126,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 85.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 124,744 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

