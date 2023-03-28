Values First Advisors Inc. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Profile



The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

