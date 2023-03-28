Values First Advisors Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

