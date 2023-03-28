Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.0 %

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

