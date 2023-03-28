Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $644.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

