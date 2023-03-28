Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $21,812,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,481.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,502.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.50.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

