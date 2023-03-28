Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,142 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 161,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

