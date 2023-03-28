Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.5 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.