VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,190 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.