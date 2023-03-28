Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.80. 63,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 115,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.83.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.39.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.