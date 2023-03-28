Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after purchasing an additional 136,758 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,207,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,274. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

