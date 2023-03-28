Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206,255 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

