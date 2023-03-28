Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

