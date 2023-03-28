Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

