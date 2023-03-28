Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 11.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after buying an additional 82,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,385. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

