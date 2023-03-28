Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

