Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.